Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Lord

Notice Condolences

Audrey Lord Notice
Lord Audrey On February 7th 2019
Peacefully at Southfield Court Care Home,
Audrey aged 88 years
formerly of Heckmondwike.
Dearly loved Wife of
the late Clifford and John,
much loved Mum of
Maureen and Graham,
loving Nan of John and Hazel,
devoted Biddy of Ethan and Albie,
also a dear Sister,
Auntie and Friend.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday March 11th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations in
lieuif so desired for
Cancer Research UK for
which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.