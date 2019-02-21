|
Lord Audrey On February 7th 2019
Peacefully at Southfield Court Care Home,
Audrey aged 88 years
formerly of Heckmondwike.
Dearly loved Wife of
the late Clifford and John,
much loved Mum of
Maureen and Graham,
loving Nan of John and Hazel,
devoted Biddy of Ethan and Albie,
also a dear Sister,
Auntie and Friend.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday March 11th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations in
lieuif so desired for
Cancer Research UK for
which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
