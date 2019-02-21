Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Lay

Notice Condolences

Audrey Lay Notice
LAY (née Hirst)
Audrey On 12th February 2019, in hospital, of Thornhill, aged 87 years, Audrey, beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mum of the late Tony, remembered with love by Beverley and family and neighbour Jeanette, a very dear aunt,
great-aunt and cousin, Audrey spent many happy years with her late companion Ernest.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Audrey may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.