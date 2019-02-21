|
|
|
LAY (née Hirst)
Audrey On 12th February 2019, in hospital, of Thornhill, aged 87 years, Audrey, beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mum of the late Tony, remembered with love by Beverley and family and neighbour Jeanette, a very dear aunt,
great-aunt and cousin, Audrey spent many happy years with her late companion Ernest.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Audrey may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
