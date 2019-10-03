|
|
|
Eastwood Audrey Jean Allan, Pamela and Christine
would like to convey their
heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages, cards of condolence and for the generous donations for Diabetes UK received during their recent sad bereavement.
A special thank you to the
District Nurses and to
Hopton Cottage Care Home
for their outstanding care
and to Reverend Mark Umpleby
for his comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for
their understanding and
excellent service throughout.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019