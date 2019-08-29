Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Notice Condolences

Audrey Eastwood Notice
EASTWOOD Nee Naylor
Audrey Jean On 21st of August 2019,
aged 92 years,
Audrey Jean Eastwood,
loving wife of the late
Frank Allan Eastwood,
died peacefully at Hopton Care Cottages. Audrey, formerly of Dewsbury, was the loving and proud mother of Allan, Pamela and Christine, also a dear
mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby, on Wednesday
25th September 2019 at 2pm. Followed by refreshments at
The Heath Cottage Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the
benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019
