|
|
|
CULLEN Audrey Peacefully on 12th February 2019, went to sleep at
Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 82 years,
Audrey beloved wife of the late Raymond and a dearly loved mum of Stephen, Diane & Jacqueline,
a much loved grandma &
great-grandma and a dear sister
& sister-in-law.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm, family flowers only please but donations to the
'British Lung Foundation'
may be placed in the donation box on leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More