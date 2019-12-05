Home

Audrey Conroy Notice
CONROY née Ingham
Audrey On 30th November 2019,
peacefully at her home
in Heckmondwike,
formerly of Dewsbury,
aged 90 years, Audrey,
dearly loved mother of
Adrian and the late Mark,
very dear mother in law
of Janet and Tracy,
much loved grandma of
Thomas & Courtney, Jack & Caitlin
and precious great-grandma
of Finley and Ariana.
Funeral Service will be held at the
Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury
on Wednesday 18th
December 2019 at 2pm,
followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Those able to attend the service will be made welcome
for refreshments at
The Heath Cottage Hotel.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Audrey
may be placed in the collection
box provided at the service for
the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
