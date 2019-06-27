|
HIRST Arthur Mrs Mary Hirst and family convey sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours
and the congregation of
St Paul's Hanging Heaton
for the kind expressions of
sympathy, flowers, cards and
donations for the benefit of both
Wakefield Hospice and
Marie Curie Care
received following the
sad loss of Arthur.
Thanks to the staff of
Church Street Surgery Ossett,
Marie Curie & Wakefield Hospice
for their care for Arthur and
our family, also to Rev M Naylor
and Helen Wilson and colleagues
of George Brooke Ltd Undertakers
for their kindness and support.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
