|
|
|
Hirst Arthur Passed away peacefully
5th June 2019.
Please join Mary, Julie, Angela
and Susan in a celebration of Arthur and his 90 years of a life lived to the full, laughter and
song surrounded by a loving family and treasured friends.
Family flowers only please,
any donations will be shared between Marie Curie and Wakefield Hospice.
Funeral service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 10:30am, followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11:40am.
Refreshments will be held at Hanging Heaton Golf Club
for all family and friends
wishing to attend.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
Read More