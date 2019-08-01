|
EXLEY Arthur Robert, Peter, Linda and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of The Macular Society received following the sad
loss of Arthur.
Thanks to Calder View Surgery, the ambulance service staff of Dewsbury & Pinderfields Hospitals for their care, and to
Rev Heather Thurlow for her words of comfort at this sad time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019