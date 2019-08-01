Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby Road
Huddersfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Exley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Exley

Notice

Arthur Exley Notice
EXLEY Arthur Robert, Peter, Linda and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of The Macular Society received following the sad
loss of Arthur.
Thanks to Calder View Surgery, the ambulance service staff of Dewsbury & Pinderfields Hospitals for their care, and to
Rev Heather Thurlow for her words of comfort at this sad time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.