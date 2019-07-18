Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby Road
Huddersfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Exley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Exley

Notice Condolences

Arthur Exley Notice
EXLEY Arthur
Retired Rag Merchant On 4th July 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 96 years, Arthur,
dearly loved husband
of the late Irmgard Olga Maria,
beloved father of Peter and Robert,
dear father in law of Linda,
loving grandpa of Simon and Sarah and great grandpa of
Jamie, Daniel and Libby.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby Road, Huddersfield on
Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Arthur
may be placed in the collection
box provided for the benefit
of The Macular Society.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.