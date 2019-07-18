|
EXLEY Arthur
Retired Rag Merchant On 4th July 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 96 years, Arthur,
dearly loved husband
of the late Irmgard Olga Maria,
beloved father of Peter and Robert,
dear father in law of Linda,
loving grandpa of Simon and Sarah and great grandpa of
Jamie, Daniel and Libby.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby Road, Huddersfield on
Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Arthur
may be placed in the collection
box provided for the benefit
of The Macular Society.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019