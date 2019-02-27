|
APPLEYARD Arthur On 16th February 2019,
Arthur passed away peacefully,
of Soothill, Batley, aged 93 years, beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Gillian, Simon, Ian, James and the late Joanne, very dear father-in-law, loving, grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Arthur's chosen Charities.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2019
