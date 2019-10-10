Resources More Obituaries for Archie Bruce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Archie Bruce

Notice BRUCE ARCHIE CAMPBELL Steve, Bev and family convey their heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, friends, neighbours, work colleagues, former teachers, school friends, committee, supporters and players of Dewsbury Moor

and Batley Rugby League Clubs and the Rugby League Benevolent Fund for their love, support and friendship, cards and flowers, expressions of sympathy and kind words received following the tragic loss of Archie.

We appreciate the attendance

of so many at the church,

along with the kind help

and words of comfort given

by Rev Karen Young

and Rev Hugh Baker,

along with the congregation

of St Mary's Church who helped to make Archie's ceremony special.

