BRUCE Archie Campbell On 18th August 2019, tragically whilst in France, aged 20 years, Archie, deeply loved son of Stephen and Beverley, loving and much loved brother of Cameron, Finley and Ruby, beloved grandson of Anne & Ian, Pat & Bill also a dearly loved nephew and cousin.
Everyone will be welcome to the Service of Thanksgiving and farewell which will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 12.30pm, this will be followed by a private family committal.
Everyone will be welcome including those not able to attend the service for refreshments at Dewsbury Moor ARLF Club. Parking is available on the pitch. Those attending the service please note Club Shirts and smart attire will be acceptable.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Archie may be given to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors or given by the Just Giving Page
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
