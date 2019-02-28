Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
Anthony Speight Notice
SPEIGHT Anthony
( Tony ) After many years of ill health
Tony closed is eyes for the last time on 10th February 2019,
aged 74 years.
A devoted husband to Mary and a dearly loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle & friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on 19th March at 12.30,
family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to the 'British Lung Foundation',
a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to:
Bollands Funeral Directors
Tel. 01924 472178
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
