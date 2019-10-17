Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Driffield
2-4 Spencer Centre
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 6TN
01377 253 871
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Jessup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Jessup

Notice Condolences

Anthony Jessup Notice
JESSUP Anthony
(Tony) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 5th October 2019 aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved dad to Deborah and son-in-law Steve. Treasured grandad of Melissa and Hannah. Fond uncle to Sue.
Will be loved and missed always.
Funeral service to take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Driffield,
Tel: 01377 253871 or
Co-op Funeralcare Beeston,
Tel: 0113 277 5268.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.