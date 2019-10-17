|
|
|
JESSUP Anthony
(Tony) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 5th October 2019 aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved dad to Deborah and son-in-law Steve. Treasured grandad of Melissa and Hannah. Fond uncle to Sue.
Will be loved and missed always.
Funeral service to take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Driffield,
Tel: 01377 253871 or
Co-op Funeralcare Beeston,
Tel: 0113 277 5268.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019