|
|
|
HOLMES Anthony Paul On 11th December 2019,
peacefully at St James' Hospital,
of Batley, aged 62 years,
Anthony, beloved husband
of Gillian, much loved dad
of Sarah and Emma, a dear
father-in-law, proud & loving grandad to his 6 grandchildren,
a loved brother of
Darren, Mark and Steven,
also a much loved
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 31st December 2019
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd,
for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019