HEPWORTH Anthony
(Tony) Mark, Adam and Matthew would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, former workmates and rugby colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of the Take Heart Appeal at LGI received following the sudden sad loss of Tony. Thanks also to the local police and coroner's officer for their prompt care and attention and to Mr Stuart Paterson for his thoughtful words and fitting tribute. Finally to Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
