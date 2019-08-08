Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00
St.Patrick's R C Church
Birstall
Anthony Atkins Notice
ATKINS Anthony
(Tony) Sadly passed away on
2nd August 2019,
in Kirkwood Hospice, of Birstall, aged 79 years, Tony loving husband of Bernadette, dearly loved father of Kim, Tim & Anita and a dear grandad of Antonio, Karina, Eli, Amy & Beth. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St.Patrick's R C Church, Birstall on Monday 19th August at 10.00am prior to interment in Birstall Churchyard, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Kirkwood Hospice'
a donation box will be available on leaving the Church.
Friends accept this intimation and afterwards at Birstall 'Nash' for refreshments.
Enquiries to Bollands
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01924 472178
RIP
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
