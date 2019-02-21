|
|
|
Lockwood Annie Edna
(Née Ramsden) On Thursday, February 14th
peacefully in her sleep, at her
home in Thornhill Lees,
aged 97 years.
Annie,
beloved wife of the late Herbert
and loving mum of
David, Malcolm and the late Stephen,
mother in law of Susan,
loving and much loved gran of
Matthew, Martyn and Katherine
and great grandma of
Sophie, Louise and Isla
and fondly remembered by
Rachel, Dean and Lizzie.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday, March 13th at 9.30am.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
