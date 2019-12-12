|
Knapton Annie 'Christine' Peacefully in hospital on
28th November 2019,
aged 85 years and of Roberttown.
Dear wife of the late William
and a dearly loved mum of Stephen and Andrew. Also a loving
mother-in-law of Sue and a
much loved grandma.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Roberttown, on Monday 23rd December at 1.00pm and will be followed
by private committal.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations in lieu would be appreciated for Roberttown in Bloom, for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019