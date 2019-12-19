|
|
|
Brown Annice On December 12th 2019
Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Annice aged 87 years
of Wilson Avenue, Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late
Dougie Brown, much loved Mum of Keith, Rita, Stephen, Valerie, Pauline and the late David,
also a dearly loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday December 23rd at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for The British Heart Foundation for which
a plate will be available.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematoirum.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019