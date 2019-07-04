|
|
|
KENNEDY Anne Jackman On 29th June 2019,
in hospital, aged 64 years, Anne,
dearly loved wife of Colin,
a loving auntie and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July 2019
at 11am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium,
please wear a touch of purple
in memory of Anne.
No flowers by request,
donations in her memory may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Dogs Trust.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019