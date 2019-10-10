Resources More Obituaries for Anne Hallett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Hallett

Notice HALLETT Anne Philip, Paula and their families

would like to sincerely thank

family, friends, neighbours and

customers of Manor Garage

for the many kind expressions

of sympathy and messages of

condolence received since the

death of Anne.

Thank you to everyone who

attended the funeral and for

giving so generously in

Anne's memory.

Grateful thanks are extended to

Dr Chandra and all his staff

for their care and to the

District Nurses and

Health Care Workers

for their visits and support.

Very special thanks are extended to Martyn Beecham

for his visit and service,

which celebrated Anne's life so well

and to everyone at

Eric F. Box Funeral Directors

for their professional, caring and

Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019