HALLETT Anne (Company Secretary
of Manor Garage)
On Friday, September 13th ,
of Dewsbury, aged 74 years.
Peacefully at her daughter's home
surrounded by her loving family.
Anne,
treasured wife of the late Roger,
cherished mum of
Philip and his wife Debby &
Paula and her husband Stephen
and adored grandma of
Zoë and Jamie.
A celebration of Anne's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday, October 4th at 11.30am.
Flowers most welcome or
donations in Anne's memory for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be made on leaving
the crematorium or made online at
www.efbox.co.uk
All family, friends and customers
of Manor Garage
are most welcome
to attend and should meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019