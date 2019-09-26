Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hallett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hallett

Notice Condolences

Anne Hallett Notice
HALLETT Anne (Company Secretary
of Manor Garage)
On Friday, September 13th ,
of Dewsbury, aged 74 years.
Peacefully at her daughter's home
surrounded by her loving family.
Anne,
treasured wife of the late Roger,
cherished mum of
Philip and his wife Debby &
Paula and her husband Stephen
and adored grandma of
Zoë and Jamie.
A celebration of Anne's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday, October 4th at 11.30am.
Flowers most welcome or
donations in Anne's memory for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be made on leaving
the crematorium or made online at
www.efbox.co.uk
All family, friends and customers
of Manor Garage
are most welcome
to attend and should meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.