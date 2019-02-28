Home

Ann Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON née Stringer
Ann On 16th February 2019,
aged 65 years, Ann,
loving wife of Chris,
a dear mum of
Christopher, Brian and Donna
and mother in law
of Marie and Ian,
cherished grandma
of Daniel and Dylan,
sister of Brian and the late Tony,
sister in law of
Dorothy and Christine
and remembered with much love
by Mark, Haley and Julie.

All enquiries in respect of the funeral arrangements may be made to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors Tel 454476
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
