McINTYRE
Angeline
née Laverick Passed suddenly but peacefully
in the end on March 5th
at Pinderfields Hospital,
surrounded by
her loving family.
Loving Wife, Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Crematorium,
March 26th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust,
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquires to Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Tel: 0113 252 2503.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 20, 2019
