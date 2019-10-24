Home

Dawson Andrew Keith On 15th October 2019,
tragically as the result of an accident, of Batley, aged 56 years,
Andrew, much loved and loving husband of Joan, dearly loved dad of Rebecca, proud grandad of Mason and Lola, a very dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and remembered with love by all his extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November 2019
at 9.30am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the funeral directors George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
