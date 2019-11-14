|
CARR ANDREW PETER On 1st November 2019,
suddenly whilst in Brighton,
aged 41 years, Andrew,
the very much loved son of Peter and Sylvia, dear step-son of Pat. Loving father of Ashton, Chloe, Lilly May, Ethan and step-dad of Courtney, a beloved brother to Julie and Kimberley, a very dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 25th November 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends and family please
gather at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Andrew may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of
The Donkey Sanctuary in Leeds.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019