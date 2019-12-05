|
|
|
BROADHEAD Andrew John Paul Simon Claire would like to convey her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sudden sad loss of Andrew.
Thanks also to the local police and coroners' officers for their assistance and to Fr John Butterworth & Rev Anthea Shackleton for their comforting words and prayers. Finally to Judith and staff at George Brooke Ltd for all their kind care and support throughout.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019