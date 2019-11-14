Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00
St Saviour's Church
Ravensthorpe
Andrew Broadhead Notice
BROADHEAD Andrew John Paul Simon On 4th November 2019, suddenly, at home, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, aged 52 years, Andrew,
beloved son of the late
Jeffrey & Shirley,
much loved brother of Claire,
very dear brother-in-law of Martin and dearly loved uncle of Jordan, Ameer and Harley-Brooke.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Saviour's Church, Ravensthorpe on Thursday 28th November at 10am followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice. Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
