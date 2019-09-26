Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
14:45
Huddersfield Crematorium
Allen Walker Notice
WALKER Allen On Thursday, September 19th,
formerly of Scholes,
aged 74 years.
Peacefully at
Ashmeadows Care Home.
Allen,
dad of
Tracey, Hannah and Amie
and grandad of
Christopher, Louise, Ava, Sam,
Luke and Emma.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium
on Wednesday, October 2nd
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Allen
for the benefit of
Ashmeadows Care Home Residents Fund
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
