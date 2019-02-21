|
SHAW Allan Herbert Peacefully passed away,
after a short illness on the
13th February 2019 at
Bradford Royal Infirmary,
aged 72 years..
Allan, a former bus driver
and former landlord of
The White Bear, Birstall, is predeceased by his wife, Maureen. A proud dad to Mark and Neil, brother to Ian, grandad,
great-grandad, partner to Marion Lennox and a great friend to many, Allan will be sorely missed.
Family and friends are invited to meet for the Funeral Service at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Monday 25th February at 3.00pm, followed by refreshments at Gomersal Cricket Club from 4.45pm.
If wished, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Kirkwood Hospice on leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
