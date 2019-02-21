Resources More Obituaries for Allan Battye Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allan Battye

Notice BATTYE Allan Pat, Sharon and family would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy,

cards, flowers, messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following

the sad loss of Allan.

Thanks to the doctors and staff of Calder View Surgery and Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to

Mr Stuart Paterson for his thoughtful words and fitting tribute at the funeral service. Thanks also to Becki for the lovely catering. The outstanding show of respect and attendance was a great comfort to all the family. Finally to Judith and staff of

Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019