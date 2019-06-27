Home

Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30
Scholes Parish Church
Cleckheaton
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30
Scholemoor Crematorium
Bradford
Alison Lachhar Notice
Lachhar Alison On 17th June 2019 of Scholes, Alison, aged 51 years.
The beloved wife of Pirtpal, dearly loved and loving mum of Luke and Charlotte and a devoted grandma of Leonardo and George.

A celebration of her life will be
held at Scholes Parish Church, Cleckheaton on Friday
28th June 2019 at 11.30am,
prior to cremation at
Scholemoor Crematorium, Bradford at 12.40pm.
Friends please meet at the Church.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Kirkwood Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.

Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-817092.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
