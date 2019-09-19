|
STOKES Alice On 16th September 2019,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill and of Hyrstlands, aged 95 years,
Alice, beloved wife of the late James Arthur, much loved mum of Philip, Keith and the late Laurence, a dear mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Alice may be placed in the collection box at the service or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019