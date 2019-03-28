|
|
|
GRAY Alice Sheila, Colin and families
would like to convey their
most sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the
kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations
for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation
received following their
recent sad loss.
Thanks also to
Broughton House Surgery
and Dewsbury District Hospital for
their support and care and to
Rev Jenkinson for his comforting
words at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring,
supportive and professional
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More