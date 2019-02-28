|
|
|
GRAY nee Fyfe
Alice On 15th February 2019,
peacefully at
Dewsbury District Hospital,
of Batley, aged 97 years, Alice,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum
of Sheila and Colin,
very dear mother-in-law of David,
loving grandma, great-grandma
and remembered with
affection by Anna.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd,
for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
