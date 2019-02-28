Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Alex Toth Notice
TOTH Alex On Monday, February 4th
suddenly in Pinderfields Hospital, surrounded by his family
of Thornhill, aged 87 years.
Alex
dearly loved husband of the
late Margaret,
loving father of the late Moira,
much loved grandad of
Jason, Annemarie and Lee
and adored great grandad of
Clayton, Mason, Jake
Brandon and Tylor.
Alex will be missed
by all his friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday, March 13th at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Alex
for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Society
may be made on leaving
the service
or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
