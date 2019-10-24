Home

WRAY ALBERT Mrs Joyce Wray and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Diabetes UK received following
the sad loss of Albert.
Sincere thanks to all the medical staff of wards 2 & 9 at
Dewsbury District Hospital, District Nursing Team, Hawthornes Care Home and
the Paddock Surgery for their care and to Rev Heather Thurlow and Rev Elizabeth Lee for their words of comfort at this time.
Thanks also to George Brooke Ltd Funeral Directors for their caring and supportive service.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
