Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Wray

Notice Condolences

Albert Wray Notice
WRAY ALBERT On 9th October 2019,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 94 years, Albert,
loving husband of Joyce,
beloved father of Vivienne,
Jacky and Helen
and step-father of Stephen,
a dear father in law,
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 21st October 2019
at 1.40pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Albert may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit
of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.