WRAY ALBERT On 9th October 2019,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 94 years, Albert,
loving husband of Joyce,
beloved father of Vivienne,
Jacky and Helen
and step-father of Stephen,
a dear father in law,
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 21st October 2019
at 1.40pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Albert may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit
of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019