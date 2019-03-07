|
|
|
WATSON Albert On 22nd February 2019,
suddenly at his home in Tingley,
aged 80 years, Albert,
beloved husband of the late Shirley,
loving and proud dad of
Louise and Samantha,
dear father in law of
Ian and Steve,
loved grandad of Avalon,
George, Alex and Vicki,
a dear brother, brother in law
and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 28th March 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Albert
may be placed in the collection
box provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors of Dewsbury
for the benefit of
The Firefighters Charity.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More