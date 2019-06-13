Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Alan Wyatt Notice
Wyatt Alan Ridgeway On 30th May 2019, peacefully at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home,
of Thornhill, aged 85 years,
Alan, very dear husband
of the late Margaret.

Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11am.

Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Donations in memory of Alan
may be placed in the collection
box provided by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd,
for the benefit of The RNLI.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
