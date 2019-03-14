|
SMITH Alan
"Scouse" On 6th March 2019,
suddenly but peacefully, at home,
Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 70 years, Alan,
beloved husband of the late Joyce,
dearly loved companion of Julie,
a much loved dad, step-dad,
father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 2.20pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
In memory of Scouse it is
requested that mourners
wear a touch of red.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
