Alan Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Alan Matthew On 14th August 2019,
at home, Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 89 years,
Alan beloved husband
of the late Betty,
much loved dad of
David and Martyn,
dear father-in-law of Sally,
cherished grandad of
Stacey and Matthew and
a proud great grandad.

Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 1pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
