|
|
|
Oldroyd Alan On 15th July 2019, in hospital,
of Dewsbury, aged 82 years,
Alan, dearly loved husband
for 57 years, to Sandra,
much loved dad of
Christine, Graham and Alison,
dear father in law of Dave, Julie and Kevin, a proud and loving grandad and great grandad,
a beloved brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 1pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in Alan's memory may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Smile Train.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019