HAWKSWORTH Alan
'Albi' Sadly, after a long fought illness, on Wednesday 26th December 2018, at Pinderfields Hospital,
Albi, aged 68 years, of Mirfield.
Much loved partner of Carol, dearly loved stepdad to Nicola, Michelle, Lindsey and Andrew
and proud step grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 22nd February, 10.30am
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield,
01924 492219.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
