GAUNT Alan David Alex, partner of Alan,
step-daughter Niamh, Alan's
mum and dad, sister Vicki and niece Katherine would like to express their heartfelt thanks
to the Paramedics and services.
All friends, neighbours old and new, for cards, kind messages of condolence, but most of all thank you for everyone's love and care during our recent sad loss.
Thanks are also extended to celebrant Martyn Beecham for
his guidance and caring service, and finally thank you to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
