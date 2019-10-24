Home

GARFORTH Alan Linda and family would like to
convey their most sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy, cards
and messages of condolence
and donations for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
received following
the sad loss of Alan.

Thanks also to the
doctors and staff of
The Health Centre, Ravensthorpe
and Pinderfields Hospital for their
support and care and to
Rev Ruth Wood for her comforting
words at the funeral service.

Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
