GARFORTH Alan On 7th October 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
of Dewsbury,
aged 93 years, Alan,
beloved husband
of the late Kathleen,
much loved father of Linda
and the late Nigel,
very dear father-in-law
of John and Nina,
much loved grandad of James, Emma, Michael and Matthew,
a dear great grandad,
brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Baptist Church
at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019
followed by private committal
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019