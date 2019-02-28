Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Firth

Notice Condolences

Alan Firth Notice
Firth Alan Suddenly on the 17th
February 2019, aged 79 years.
Most dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Stephen and Joanne, father-in-law of John. Adored grandad of Lee, Kerry, Libby and Jenna, and
great grandy of Caleb.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th March
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Alan may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.