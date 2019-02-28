|
Firth Alan Suddenly on the 17th
February 2019, aged 79 years.
Most dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Stephen and Joanne, father-in-law of John. Adored grandad of Lee, Kerry, Libby and Jenna, and
great grandy of Caleb.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th March
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Alan may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
